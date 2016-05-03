Swiss Re estimates losses from Cyclone Debbie at around $350 mln
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has estimated its claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350 million, the company said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT May 3 Lufthansa is weighing up further cost-cutting measures and fleet plans at its cargo unit due to ongoing weakness in the air freight market, the group's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"During the year, we will look into the strategy, have considerations about size of freighter fleet and further measures," Simone Menne told analysts after the group reported first-quarter results and cut its 2016 profit guidance for the cargo unit.
She added that there was a hiring and investment freeze at the unit, which saw operating profit fall by 71 million euros ($82.4 million) in the first quarter to record a loss of 19 million euros.
She said that the cargo arm was suffering from huge overcapacity being available in the bellies of passenger planes and that there were no signs of recovery.
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG