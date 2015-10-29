BERLIN Oct 29 Lufthansa's 16 euro
($17.53) surcharge for bookings not made via its own website is
having a broadly neutral impact on revenues and profits so far,
its top managers said on Thursday.
The charge, introduced in September, has sparked much debate
within the industry and provoked criticism from providers of
global distribution systems (GDS) and travel agents, which are
most affected.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said in the home markets of its
carriers, there were no changes to booking trends, though there
was some impact in other markets.
A survey by the Global Business Travel Association last week
said 42 percent of travel buyers have decreased bookings with
Lufthansa since the charge was introduced and that 93 percent
were not considering booking directly on Lufthansa's sites.
($1 = 0.9126 euros)
