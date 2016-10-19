BERLIN Oct 19 German airline group Lufthansa increased its profit target for the year after business bookings were better than expected in September and its measures to cut back capacity took effect.

Lufthansa said on Wednesday it now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be roughly on the level of last year, when it made just over 1.8 billion euros ($1.97 billion).

The airline had said in July it expected adjusted EBIT to fall this year after attacks in Europe deterred travellers and weighed on bookings.

