PARIS Nov 2 Lufthansa said it will slow planned growth further in the fourth quarter to reflect a difficult market but was looking forward with confidence to 2017, after reporting improved results for its core airlines business.

Germany's biggest airline had already pre-released third quarter results and given a more positive profit target for the year two weeks ago after business bookings proved better than expected in September.

"The Lufthansa Group will be slowing the capacity growth at its passenger airlines by a further percentage point in the fourth-quarter period to help further stabilize the pricing environment," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

