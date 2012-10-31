(Corrects date to Oct 31)

FRANKFURT Oct 31 German airline Lufthansa said on Wednesday it would intensify a cost cutting programme as it published third-quarter profits above estimates, helped by measures to offset soaring fuel prices.

Europe's traditional airlines, hit by discount carriers and Gulf rivals, are implementing hard-hitting restructuring measures to slash costs, including job cuts of around 5,000 at Air France-KLM and 3,500 at Lufthansa.

Lufthansa is freezing spending, bundling procurement, and combining its loss-making European short-haul unit with its low cost carrier Germanwings, among other measures.

It said on Wednesday third-quarter operating profit rose 5.5 percent to 648 million euros ($841 million), while revenues rose 6.2 percent to 8.312 billion euros.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll was for an operating profit of 479 million euros, down 21.5 percent from 610 million last year and revenues at 8.223 billion euros, up 5.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)