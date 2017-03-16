UPDATE 7-U.S. Navy destroyer, Philippines merchant vessel collide off Japan

WASHINGTON/TOKYO, June 16 The U.S. Navy said on Friday one of its destroyers collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, in the dead of night and the Japanese Coast Guard reported seven U.S. crew members were missing. The Japanese coast guard also said the U.S. ship was experiencing some flooding but was not in danger of sinking, while the merchant vessel was able to sail under its own power. The U.S. Navy said in a statement the USS Fitzgerald co