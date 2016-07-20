UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT, July 20 Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, on Wednesday cut its full-year profit target, saying advance bookings to Europe had declined significantly due to "terrorist attacks in Europe and to greater political and economic uncertainty".
The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to fall this year, having previously expected it to be slightly higher compared with 2015. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by David Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders