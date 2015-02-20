* 2014 GAAP loss 732 mln eur vs 2013 profit 407 mln

* Average dividend expectation was 0.38 eur/share

* Strikes cost 232 mln eur in 2014

* Shareholder says money needed for restructuring

* Shares drop 4.5 percent (Adds details, CFO and shareholder comments, updates shares)

By Victoria Bryan

BERLIN, Feb 20 Germany's Lufthansa said it will not pay a dividend for 2014, conserving cash for restructuring, after its net result was hit by the sale of an IT unit, an increase in pension liabilities and losses from fuel-hedging activities.

Lufthansa is trying to cut costs to better compete with low-cost carriers and rivals from the Middle East. Its efforts have met fierce resistance from pilots, who went on strike 10 times last year and have already held one walkout this year.

Lufthansa shares were down 4.5 percent at 1606 GMT on Friday, by far the biggest decliners in a 0.3 percent-weaker blue-chip German DAX.

Some analysts had already said Lufthansa might not pay a dividend for 2014, but the average forecast was still for a 2014 payout of 0.38 euros per share, according to ThomsonReuters data, against 0.45 euros for the 2013 business year.

Shareholder Union Investment welcomed the dividend cut.

"Lufthansa desperately needs every cent for restructuring and to pay for renewal of their fleet," portfolio manager Michael Gierse told Reuters.

Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne said on a call with journalists that the airline, which has some 32 billion euros ($37 billion) worth of planes on order, was constantly reviewing investments but there were currently no order cancellations on the cards.

She said Lufthansa was working towards restoring a dividend, highlighting that the negative hit to 2014 earnings was somewhat exceptional in nature.

While the company had to take provisions for its hedging options as per the year-end, she said that overall its hedging policy has a positive impact.

Echoing comments from rival Air France-KLM, Menne said some of the benefits of lower fuel costs in 2015 would be eroded by lower ticket prices, though she was unable to say by how much.

Lufthansa also said pilot strikes in November and December had cost it an additional 62 million euros, taking the total amount of operating profit lost to strikes over the course of 2014 to 232 million euros.

The company slumped to a loss of 732 million euros in 2014 from a profit of 407 million the previous year, on the basis of German GAAP accounting standards.

It also posted an operating profit of 954 million euros for the year, against a target for 1 billion, on revenue flat at 30 billion. That was according to the international IFRS standard.

Lufthansa is due to publish full 2014 results on March 12. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Editing by Ludwig Burger and Mark Heinrich)