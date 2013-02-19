* Revenue rises to 30.1 bln eur in 2012 from 28.7 bln
* FY net profit 990 mln eur vs 13 mln eur loss in 2011
* Operating profit 524 mln eur vs consensus 595 mln
* Lufthansa suspends dividend, bolsters cost-cut plan
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Deutsche Lufthansa
posted a net profit of 990 million euros ($1.32 billion) in
2012, as the one-off sale of equity investments helped it swing
from a loss of 13 million a year earlier, Germany's biggest
airline said on Tuesday.
The airline said it planned to suspend its dividend payment
and fully retain its net profit as it bolstered a restructuring
programme.
"The Executive Board plans to close sites and to merge
administrative functions," the airline said in a statement on
its 2012 results, released in advance of scheduled publication
on March 14.
Operating profit fell to 524 million euros from 820 million
a year earlier, reflecting in part costs of 160 million euros
for the group's cost-cutting programme, dubbed SCORE.
The group had been expected to post operating profit of 595
million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Lufthansa had warned last year that the planned gains from
the SCORE programme would be eaten up by high jet fuel prices
and a slower economy and that it would have to intensify its
savings effort.
The cost-cutting plan is aimed at sustainably improving the
operating result by 1.5 billion euros by 2015.
The company said the partial transfer of Austrian Airlines'
flight operations to Tyrolean Airways gave a one-time boost of
115 million euros to the 2012 operating result.
Lufthansa also said it plans to order eight long-haul
aircraft and 100 short- and medium-haul aircraft, with a total
cost of around 9 billion euros, to be delivered between 2015 and
2025 from Boeing and Airbus.