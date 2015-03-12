FRANKFURT, March 12 German airline Lufthansa said it expected ticket prices to fall further in 2015 and that it could not let up on cost-cutting measures, even though it faces more strikes from its pilots.

Lufthansa said its core German airlines unit - comprising its Lufthansa and Germanwings-brands - saw profits fall almost 11 percent in 2014 to 252 million euros ($265.5 million).

Still, it forecast an increase in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the group to over 1.5 billion euros, against 1.2 billion in 2014, as investment in new planes and cabins start to pay off and thanks to an expected increase in profits at its catering and cargo units.

($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)