FRANKFURT Oct 31 Lufthansa's passenger airline business increased its third-quarter operating profit by 3.5 percent as Europe's biggest airline rolled back seating capacity amidst weak demand while cost cuts started to bear fruit.

Lufthansa said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit was 561 million euros ($772.6 million), while revenue was largely stable at 6.66 billion euros.

The operating result of its core Lufthansa Passenger Airlines division more than doubled to 300 million euros in the first nine months, thanks to contribution from its discount unit Germanwings.

Separately, Air France-KLM posted a 29 percent rise in third-quarter operating earnings on Thursday despite flat revenue and maintained its full-year forecasts while warning of continued weakness in its medium-haul and cargo businesses.