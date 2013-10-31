FRANKFURT Oct 31 Lufthansa's
passenger airline business increased its third-quarter operating
profit by 3.5 percent as Europe's biggest airline rolled back
seating capacity amidst weak demand while cost cuts started to
bear fruit.
Lufthansa said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit
was 561 million euros ($772.6 million), while revenue was
largely stable at 6.66 billion euros.
The operating result of its core Lufthansa Passenger
Airlines division more than doubled to 300 million euros in the
first nine months, thanks to contribution from its discount unit
Germanwings.
Separately, Air France-KLM posted a 29 percent
rise in third-quarter operating earnings on Thursday despite
flat revenue and maintained its full-year forecasts while
warning of continued weakness in its medium-haul and cargo
businesses.