FRANKFURT, March 13 Lufthansa,
Germany's largest airline, said it was confident of reaching the
goals set out under a wide-ranging restructuring programme as it
reported better than expected quarterly profit and restored its
dividend payout.
Lufthansa swung to a fourth quarter operating profit of 36
million euros ($50 million) on revenues of 7.26 billion euros.
It said it would propose paying a dividend of 0.45 euros a share
for 2013.
The company had been expected to report fourth-quarter
operating profit of 13.7 million euros on revenues of 7.523
billion, according to a Reuters poll. The dividend was expected
at 0.16 euros.
($1 = 0.7192 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)