FRANKFURT Aug 2 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
is extending a freeze on non-essential investments for at least
another half year, its new finance chief Simone Menne told
reports during a conference call on Thursday.
Lufthansa had initially said the investment freeze, part of
overall efforts to curb spending and improve earnings, would
last for six months from November 2011.
The German flagship earlier reported quarterly financial
results and said it would further curb its capacity growth plans
for the year due to an uncertain outlook for Europe's economy
and fuel prices.
