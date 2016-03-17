FRANKFURT, March 17 Iran Air could be a buyer of
some A340 planes that Lufthansa no longer needs, the
chief executive of the German airline said on Thursday.
Lufthansa has signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran
Air that comprises cooperation on maintenance and catering, as
the country emerges from a period of sanctions.
Lufthansa is taking delivery of 52 new planes this year,
including two A350 planes that will replace older A340 jets.
"We are looking at whether Iran Air is perhaps a customer to
take those planes from Lufthansa," Carsten Spohr said after
Lufthansa reported annual results on Thursday.
