FRANKFURT, March 14 Deutsche Lufthansa AG's
supervisory board has approved the purchase of 108
aircraft from Boeing Co and Airbus with a list price of 9
billion euros ($11.7 billion), as it modernises its fleet with
more fuel-efficient planes.
The order includes six Boeing 777-300s as well as two
mammoth A380 jets made by Airbus, a unit of EADS, the
German flagship carrier said on Thursday as it published its
2012 financial results.
The announcement comes on the same day that Airbus delivered
its 100th A380, which was handed over to Malaysia Airlines
in Toulouse. Lufthansa now has 10 A380s in operation
and 14 on order.
Lufthansa said its order also includes 30 A320ceo aircraft
and added its board had also granted permission to conclude
negotiations for 70 Airbus A320/321neo planes.
Airbus had hinted at imminent orders worth over $10 billion
for A320neo passenger jets earlier this week, saying cumulative
orders for the revamped jet would probably hit 2,000 by the end
of this month.
Lufthansa is Airbus's biggest customer, with a total of 532
aircraft ordered from the European planemaker and 385 in
service, the airline said.
The new 777-300s will be used by Lufthansa's carrier SWISS,
while the A380s and A320ceo planes will go to its main Lufthansa
brand. It said it would announce at a later point in time which
engines the new aircraft would carry.