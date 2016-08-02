BERLIN Aug 2 Lufthansa has flexibility when it comes to deferring plane deliveries thanks to the large number of planes it has on order at the minute, but can also take advantage of delivery problems at manufacturer Airbus, the carrier's CEO said on Tuesday.

Lufthansa is expecting to take delivery of 52 planes this year and over 40 next year, Carsten Spohr said after the group reported second-quarter results.

But with attacks in Europe hurting advance bookings, Lufthansa is reviewing capacity and spending plans for 2017.

Spohr said Lufthansa had flexibility to defer plane deliveries without incurring cancellation fees, but also said Airbus orders were often not ready anyway.

"Whenever you call Airbus and tell them you want to take an A320neo or A350 later, they don't complain," Spohr told analysts.

Deliveries of the A320neo have been delayed by engine issues while the A350s have been held up by shortages of seats and, most recently, botched toilet doors.

Indian budget airline IndiGo also might have to delay taking delivery of more Airbus A320neo planes to allow Pratt & Whitney time to sort out engine problems, the carrier's owner said on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)