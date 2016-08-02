BERLIN Aug 2 Lufthansa has
flexibility when it comes to deferring plane deliveries thanks
to the large number of planes it has on order at the minute, but
can also take advantage of delivery problems at manufacturer
Airbus, the carrier's CEO said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa is expecting to take delivery of 52 planes this
year and over 40 next year, Carsten Spohr said after the group
reported second-quarter results.
But with attacks in Europe hurting advance bookings,
Lufthansa is reviewing capacity and spending plans for 2017.
Spohr said Lufthansa had flexibility to defer plane
deliveries without incurring cancellation fees, but also said
Airbus orders were often not ready anyway.
"Whenever you call Airbus and tell them you want to take an
A320neo or A350 later, they don't complain," Spohr told
analysts.
Deliveries of the A320neo have been delayed by engine issues
while the A350s have been held up by shortages of seats and,
most recently, botched toilet doors.
Indian budget airline IndiGo also might have to delay taking
delivery of more Airbus A320neo planes to allow Pratt & Whitney
time to sort out engine problems, the carrier's owner said on
Monday.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)