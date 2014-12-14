FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's largest airline Lufthansa may soon face competition at its second biggest hub, Munich airport, from low-cost carrier Ryanair , a German magazine reported.

"We will come to all your large airports except Frankfurt," Ryanair marketing head Kenny Jacobs told Wirtschaftswoche magazine in an article released ahead of publication on Monday.

Ryanair currently serves an airport about 100 km (60 miles) from Munich in Memmingen, which it calls 'Munich West'. It previously announced intentions to fly to Munich but the plans are becoming more concrete.

"We just recently held talks in Munich and the only thing really missing is suitable takeoff slots," Jacobs said.

Ryanair plans to set up a base for its aircraft and a double-digit number of flights. "Otherwise it wouldn't make sense," Jacobs said.

"Nothing has been signed yet but Munich fits perfectly for us because prices are high and there is enough space."

Ryanair is working to build out its network to include major airports to attract higher-paying business customers.

The airline aims to add 20 such airports to its destinations by 2017, Jacobs said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by John Stonestreet)