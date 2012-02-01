FRANKFURT Feb 1 German airline Lufthansa will spend the next three years squeezing out savings of 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) from across the group to improve results, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

While the size of the programme had been widely reported, a time frame had not been given.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz had spoken of the need for a new cost-cutting plan late last year in order to mitigate the effects of a weakening global economy and high fuel costs.

"The time frame for the programme runs until the end of 2014 and the benefits will be fully effective in the results for 2015," the Lufthansa spokesman said.

The scheme, as yet unnamed, will be presented to managers on Feb. 6.

Lufthansa had previously saved 1 billion euros under its Climb programme, which affected only the passenger airline units. The new measures will be across the group. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)