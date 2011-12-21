FRANKFURT Dec 21 Deutsche Lufthansa plans to save 1.5 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in a new cost-cutting programme, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing no sources.

A spokesman for Lufthansa said he could not confirm that figure, adding details of the programme were still being discussed.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz said last week Germany's biggest carrier will launch a new cost-cutting plan early next year as a weakening global economy and high costs for fuel hit profits.

Details of the savings programme are to be communicated to employees in the first quarter of 2012, he said at the time. ($1=0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)