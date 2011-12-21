* Lufthansa hires Hamburg-based ad agency Kolle Rebbe
* Says to launch new ad campaign in March
* Aims to raise awareness of holiday destinations
FRANKFURT, Dec 21 Deutsche Lufthansa
will launch a new advertising campaign aimed at
filling more seats with holidaymakers as companies spend less on
business trips.
Germany's biggest airline said on Wednesday it has
named Hamburg-based Kolle Rebbe to help it build an image of
more than just a solid business carrier.
"We already have many routes to popular holiday
destinations in our schedule and want to emphasise this more
strongly in our communication in the future," a spokesman for
Lufthansa said.
Kolle Rebbe -- which also handled a new campaign for
TUI Travel that is about to launch in Germany -- will act as the
lead agency for Lufthansa's advertising in traditional media for
the next three years.
Legacy carriers such as Lufthansa traditionally make a
large chunk of their profits through sales of business class
tickets.
But according to industry group IATA, more business
travelers have been buying economy class tickets, and European
airlines are looking for ways to preserve margins.
Rival British Airways launched its biggest
brand campaign in a decade this year -- "To Fly. To Serve." --
aimed at business travellers looking for reliability and
comfort.
Lufthansa, some of whose marketing has emphasised
business class features like plush airport lounges or meals
concocted by award-winning chefs, is taking another direction,
aiming to tap the tourist market.
The move comes as the carrier is poised to launch a new
cost-cutting programme, reportedly aimed at saving 1.5 billion
euros ($1.97 billion), 50 percent more than Lufthansa shed with
its "Climb 2011" programme over the past two years.
A spokesman said he could not confirm that figure,
adding details of the programme were still being discussed.
German rival Air Berlin, which has struggled
to return to profit for several years, announced this week that
Gulf carrier Etihad Airways was buying almost 30 percent of it,
putting cash on the table to build scale in Europe.
