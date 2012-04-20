FRANKFURT, April 20 Germany's Lufthansa
will halt fleet expansion over the next three years as
part of plans to improve annual profits by over 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion), according to a letter sent by a board
member.
Chief executive Christoph Franz has said the three-year
cost-cutting programme is necessary to improve margins and
finance investment in planes in the face of a weakening economy,
high fuel costs and increased competition from low-cost
carriers.
Lufthansa German Airlines, which does not include Swiss or
Austrian Airlines, would account for 900 million euros of the
targeted 1.5 billion improvements, board member Carsten Spohr
said, with plans to cut staff costs and negotiate lower charges
at airports.
"We will not go to the Supervisory Board with the proposal
of selecting and ordering a modern intercontinental fleet until
the abovementioned measures begin to bear fruit," Spohr wrote in
the letter to staff.
Spohr said in the letter that Lufthansa German Airlines
would not increase the amount of seats available in 2012 and
would restrict capacity growth to a maximum of 4 percent in 2013
and 2014.
Lufthansa had cut its expansion plans in March, saying it
now expected to add only 2 percent more seats at its airlines,
including Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines. It
already slashed its original 9 percent plan in October.
Lufthansa's Roland Busch, responsible for finance and HR at
the Passenger division, said on Thursday night at an event in
Frankfurt that increasing fuels costs and airport fees meant
Lufthansa had to keep introducing cost-cutting programmes.
"Despite all our efforts, it feels like we end up only
reducing losses, instead of improving profits," he said.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Gary Hill)