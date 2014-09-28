FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German carrier Lufthansa may hire a third party to operate 14 A340 aircraft it plans to reconfigure for long-haul budget flights to get around the need for pilots' approval of its no-frills expansion, a German magazine reported.

Weekly Der Spiegel said on Sunday that Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr was considering renting out the A340s earmarked for long-haul low-cost services to Switzerland-based PrivateAir and leasing them back with Swiss pilots.

Lufthansa announced a new strategy in July that includes expanding low-cost services in Europe and on intercontinental flights to attract leisure travellers with cheaper tickets.

But to keep operating costs low so it can compete on price, it has sought concessions from workers.

Earlier this month, it struck an agreement with cabin crew union UFO but has failed to reach a similar deal with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), which is threatening a fifth round of strikes in a separate dispute with Lufthansa.

The airline said on Thursday it would seek alternative management of the 14 A340s after it failed to reach an agreement with VC that would have required their pilots to work longer hours before receiving overtime benefits.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa confirmed the plans for the aircraft on Sunday and declined to further comment on the Spiegel report.

According to Der Spiegel, the low-cost long-haul project codenamed "Jump" is to launch with tourist destinations such as Las Vegas or Mauritius in November 2015. Lufthansa has so far said no final decision had been made yet on whether to launch long-haul budget service. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)