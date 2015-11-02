FRANKFURT Nov 2 Lufthansa passengers
face more strikes after the airline's main cabin crew union on
Monday said it was preparing for industrial action to try and
force management to improve an offer on retirement and pension
benefits.
"We must not be left in limbo when it comes to benefits.
That's why we will send to Lufthansa a list of demands that
focus solely on this topic," the union said in a letter to
members posted on its website, adding that members should
prepare to be called to strike.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)