FRANKFURT Nov 2 Lufthansa passengers face more strikes after the airline's main cabin crew union on Monday said it was preparing for industrial action to try and force management to improve an offer on retirement and pension benefits.

"We must not be left in limbo when it comes to benefits. That's why we will send to Lufthansa a list of demands that focus solely on this topic," the union said in a letter to members posted on its website, adding that members should prepare to be called to strike.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)