FRANKFURT Feb 13 Lufthansa said cabin
crew have agreed to hold off industrial action for the next few
months after management and trade union UFO made headway in
talks to resolve a dispute over issues including pay.
"We are glad that UFO has given priority to talks rather
than strikes," Lufthansa executive board member Bettina Volkens
said in a statement.
"The parties agreed on partial solutions to all points of
conflict and have set out a mechanism according to which further
talks will be held and which rules out strikes in the coming
months," UFO said in a separate statement on Friday.
"That gives us time to come to an overall solution for the
points under negotiation," it added.
Lufthansa is squabbling with employees on multiple fronts as
it tries to cut costs to compete with low-cost carriers
including Ryanair and easyJet as well as with
Gulf carriers such as Emirates.
Pilots at its budget carrier Germanwings commenced a two-day
strike on Thursday to put pressure on management in a row over
an early retirement scheme.
UFO is, among other, demanding 8 percent more pay for its
members in negotiations that started in April. It has also
agreed to mediation with Lufthansa in a separate row over
retirement benefits.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan and
Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)