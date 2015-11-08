* 113,000 passengers affected

* Lufthansa management to meet on Monday

* Row over cabin crew's early retirement benefits drags on (Adds background, management meeting)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Lufthansa said on Sunday it would cancel 929 flights affecting 113,000 passengers because of a cabin crew strike on Monday, after a union announced a walk-out at three of the German airline's major airports for almost the entire day.

The strike is part of a week of action organised by cabin crew union UFO to push demands in a long-running row over early retirement benefits and pensions.

Monday's strike will affect short- and long-haul flights under the Lufthansa brand at Frankfurt, Munich and Dusseldorf from 0330 GMT.

The union on Friday started a series of walk-outs that is set to become the longest ever strike at the carrier.

Lufthansa is trying to negotiate with various staff groups to bring down costs to compete better with low-cost rivals and wealthy Gulf carriers.

Lufthansa said on Sunday its top management will meet on Monday to discuss the consequences of the strike. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Andrew Bolton)