BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa's top
management is available for talks with the airline's main cabin
crew union in order to resolve an ongoing dispute over pensions
and early retirement benefits that has resulted in a week-long
strike, its CEO said on Tuesday.
"Our offer is there," Carsten Spohr told Reuters on the
sidelines of meeting at the transport ministry, though confirmed
it was dependent on the union halting the walkout.
Lufthansa has filed for a temporary injunction to stop the
strike, but Spohr said the company wanted to return to talks.
"As management we are forced to explore at our legal
options, but I would rather find a solution at the negotiating
table," Spohr said.
The union said it will make an announcement on the next
steps at 1145 GMT.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Klaus Lauer; Additional
reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)