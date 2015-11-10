DUESSELDORF Nov 10 A German labour court has
called a halt to a strike by Lufthansa cabin crew at
Duesseldorf airport, a victory for the airline as it tries to
use legal action to end what is shaping up to be the longest
strike in its history.
The court said the union had not formulated the reasons
behind the strike clearly enough and therefore it was halting
Tuesday's strike.
Lufthansa has also filed for a temporary injunction against
ongoing strike action at a court in Darmstadt, near its main hub
at Frankfurt airport. That court is due to hold a hearing at
1900 GMT.
