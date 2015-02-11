* Strike to start 2300 GMT Wed, run until Fri 2259 GMT
* Germanwings expects to operate over 60 pct of flights
* Lufthansa shares rise 0.1 percent, in line with Dax
(Adds Germanwings statement, updates shares)
By Victoria Bryan and Harro Ten Wolde
BERLIN, Feb 11 A long-running row between
Lufthansa management and German pilots union
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) over pay and conditions shows no sign
of ending soon after the union called for a two-day strike at
the group's budget airline Germanwings.
The VC pilots staged 10 strikes last year, affecting
hundreds of thousands of passengers and wiping up to 200 million
euros ($226 million) from 2014 operating profit at Lufthansa,
which is under pressure to reduce costs to keep up with rivals.
The pilots said late on Tuesday the strike, affecting
departures across Germany, would run from 2300 GMT on the night
of Wednesday Feb. 11 until 2259 GMT on Friday, Feb. 13.
VC said attempts to reach agreement had failed. "Lufthansa
thus demonstrates again that it does not want an agreement and
is therefore responsible for more strikes," said Joerg Handwerg,
a spokesman for VC.
Germanwings said it expected to operate more than 60 percent
of the 900 flights normally scheduled for the strike period by
using volunteer pilots or chartering planes from other airlines.
It expects to be able to fly 80 percent of all its customers.
The row between pilots and management concerns early
retirement benefits that Lufthansa wants to change for new
starters.
The current scheme enables pilots to retire at 55 and still
receive a portion of their pay until regular state pension
payments kick in. Lufthansa wants to increase the earliest age
at which its new pilots can retire to reflect increasing life
expectancies and cut costs.
Lufthansa said almost all points of contention for the early
retirement scheme had been resolved and that a mediator could
have easily resolved the outstanding issues.
Shares in Lufthansa were up 0.1 percent at 1425 GMT, in line
with a 0.1 percent stronger Dax blue-chip index.
"The positive side of the story is that Lufthansa is driving
a hard bargain for its cost reduction efforts, which might
succeed in the long term," Equinet analyst Joachen Rothenbacher
wrote in a note.
The pilots have also requested that management enter
mediation talks on plans for the expansion of low-cost flights,
which Lufthansa has refused.
The pilots oppose the way in which Lufthansa is pushing
through the expansion by using a small business that is not
subject to the same collective labour agreements as pilots at
its Lufthansa and Germanwings brands.
Like rival Air France-KLM, Lufthansa wants to
increase low-cost operations to win back market share lost to
the likes of Ryanair and easyJet, which are
expanding in its home market.
($1 = 0.8837 euros)
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan and Mark Potter)