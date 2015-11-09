UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Nov 9 Lufthansa's daily losses from the biggest strike in its 60-year history are clearly in the double-digit millions of euros, a spokesman said on Monday.
"The concrete damage will only be clear in the coming weeks when we know how many passengers claimed refunds, how many were rebooked, and how many passengers we accommodated at hotels," he added. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders