FRANKFURT Nov 9 Lufthansa's daily losses from the biggest strike in its 60-year history are clearly in the double-digit millions of euros, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The concrete damage will only be clear in the coming weeks when we know how many passengers claimed refunds, how many were rebooked, and how many passengers we accommodated at hotels," he added. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)