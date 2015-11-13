FRANKFURT Nov 13 Lufthansa's main
cabin crew union could stage further strikes if management does
not alter its stance towards employees, its head said on Friday.
Marching with other Lufthansa group employees, the cabin
crew rounded off the longest ever strike in the airline's
history by hosting a rally outside the carrier's main offices at
Frankfurt airport.
Relations between the two sides have become increasingly
bitter in the negotiations, which have dragged on for two years.
"This strike will end tonight, but if management doesn't
change, then strikes will be possible again at any time,"
Nicoley Baublies, head of the union told staff, who were blowing
whistles and waving banners.
