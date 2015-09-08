* Long-haul strike started at 0600 GMT
* 24-hour short-haul strike planned for Wednesday
* Lufthansa cancels about 1,000 flights on Wednesday
* Lufthansa bid for temporary injunction fails
(Adds failed temporary injunction bid)
By Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 8 Lufthansa
failed in a legal bid to halt a pilot strike planned for
Wednesday which has resulted in about 1,000 flights being
cancelled, as the airline's dispute with crews escalated.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) staged a strike on
long-haul routes on Tuesday and has called another walkout for
Wednesday on short-haul flights - and it warned there could be
more pain to come.
"We cannot rule out further strikes this week," union
spokesman Markus Wahl said at Frankfurt airport on Tuesday.
"Strikes are possible in the following weeks as well."
The pilots' 13th strike inside 18 months forced the main
Lufthansa brand to cancel 84 of about 170 long-haul flights on
Tuesday and about 1,000 flights - or two-thirds of its schedule
- on Wednesday, including another 52 long-haul flights.
It drew a defiant response from Germany's largest airline,
which said it would not take on any new pilots under current
German collective labour agreements, meaning its core Lufthansa,
Germanwings and cargo divisions will shrink as staff leave.
Lufthansa's bid to stop the strike via a temporary
injunction, however, was rejected by a Frankfurt court on
Tuesday.
The airline, which is trying to cut costs to compete better
with budget rivals, is also suing the union over a strike at
Lufthansa Cargo in April 2014, questioning the legality of the
walkout because there was a valid pay deal at the time.
"We are determined ... The pilots are going about this the
wrong way," a Lufthansa spokeswoman said.
Relations between management and VC soured last week after
the breakdown of talks aimed at resolving a dispute that
initially centred on retirement benefits but has since escalated
to encompass Lufthansa's plans to expand low-cost operations
under its Eurowings brand.
Lufthansa said on Tuesday that in future it would only
discuss pay and contract issues with the union, effectively
shutting VC out of strategy issues.
The strikes have cost Lufthansa about 100 million euros
($112 million) so far this year.
Pilots have offered concessions, including an increase in
the average retirement age to 60 and a commitment to look at
ways to reduce costs to a level comparable with easyJet.
But they have also demanded the company stops moving jobs out of
Germany as it seeks to expand low-cost operations.
Fellow union UFO, which represents cabin crew, also waded
into the debate last week, saying the row had already cost jobs
and that strikes would not bring a resolution.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Pravin Char
and David Clarke)