FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Lufthansa flights returned to normal on Thursday after a two-day strike by pilots locked in conflict with the German airline over cost cuts and pay.

"We expect normal flight service without cancellations," a Lufthansa spokeswoman said.

A German court ruled on Wednesday the pilots must halt their strike because it was not only over pay and retirement benefits but also over Lufthansa's plans for low-cost expansion, which is not part of the union's mandate in pay talks.

The ruling came too late, though, to normalise Wednesday's flight schedule.