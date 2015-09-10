* Pilots' union offers three dates next week
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit has proposed fresh talks with Lufthansa
management over early retirement benefits, a day after a court
ruled a strike was unlawful because the union had overstepped
its mandate.
The union and management have been locked in a long-running
battle that has resulted in 13 strikes over 18 months. The
dispute began over Lufthansa's plans to scrap a scheme that
allows pilots to retire at 55 and keep 60 percent of their pay
before regular state pension payments start at the age of 65,
and tensions worsened when Lufthansa started a low-cost
expansion drive through its Eurowings operation.
The union said it had offered three days next week for talks
with management and that the negotiations would focus on the
early retirement benefits.
"This agreement has the highest priority for us and we look
forward to constructive talks," the union said on Thursday.
The focus on the retirement scheme comes after a judge at
the federal state labour court in Frankfurt said on Wednesday
that the union's reason for the latest strike was to fight
low-cost expansion.
As the formal reason given by the union when it originally
voted for strike action 18 months ago was the early retirement
benefits, the judge said that Wednesday's walkout -- the second
day of a two-day strike that forced the cancellation of more
than 1,000 flights -- was not justified.
"We'll have a look to see if one of the proposed dates will
work for us," a Lufthansa spokesman said.
Industry watchers have applauded Lufthansa, Germany's
biggest airline, for standing its ground and pressing ahead with
its plans despite the strikes.
The airline needs to lower costs to compete with
fast-growing budget rivals such as Ireland's Ryanair.
Aviation analyst CAPA estimates that Ryanair's costs are 60
percent below those of Lufthansa's main brand.
While strikes normally receive public backing in Germany,
the pilot strikes have been criticised in the media, with
accusations that the pilots are trying to hang on to outdated
privileges to the detriment of the company and other employees
that have already agreed to cost cuts.
"Fortunately for passengers and the other 115,000 employees,
who don't enjoy the same benefits as the ladies and gentlemen of
the skies, the judge sent the pilots back to the cockpit,"
German conservative daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in
an editorial.
