FRANKFURT, Aug 8 Flight attendants at Deutsche
Lufthansa may strike if the German flag-carrier fails
to make an improved wage offer next week, a trade union said.
UFO, which represents more than 12,000 flight attendants and
pursers in Germany, said on Wednesday 97.5 percent of workers
who participated in a ballot have already voted in favour of
industrial action.
The strike threat comes just as Lufthansa plans to cut 3,500
jobs - about 3 percent of its global workforce of 117,000 - to
help improve earnings by 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) by
2014 to offset soaring fuel prices and fierce competition from
low-cost carriers and Middle East airlines.
UFO said Lufthansa is due to present a new wage offer on
August 16, after more than a year of negotiations, and said it
would decide after that whether to go ahead with a strike.
"It is now up to the employer and its willingness to reach
an agreement to show whether it has understood the signal of its
employees," UFO chief Nicoley Baublies said in a statement.
A spokesman for Lufthansa said talks were still ongoing with
UFO. "They have neither failed nor been called off," he said.
UFO is pushing for higher wages after three years without a
pay increase as well as an agreement by Lufthansa not to staff
flights with temporary workers. The union had hit back at plans
by Lufthansa to hire temporary staff as flight attendants on its
routes from Berlin, but a German court backed the airline
earlier this year.
In an effort to cut costs, Lufthansa has frozen investments,
shifted contracts of pilots and flight attendants at carrier
Austrian Airlines to a lower-cost subsidiary and is boosting
cooperation between its main Lufthansa brand and low-cost
carrier Germanwings.
But Lufthansa just posted quarterly operating profit that
was much better than expected and said it saw no downturn in
demand for air travel in Europe, which could weaken its
bargaining position.
($1=0.8052 euros)
