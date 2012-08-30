BERLIN Aug 30 Lufthansa cabin crew members will strike beginning on Friday, German trade union UFO said, potentially disrupting hundreds of flights.

Germany's biggest airline will be given a 6-hour notice period on strike targets and the timing of when the walkouts will begin, Ufo said on its Web site on Thursday. The union said it hasn't decided yet on the exact locations and timing for the strikes.

The dispute with Lufthansa could continue for a very long time, Ufo said.

Lufthansa has previously said it would seek to keep disruptions to a minimum, using cabin crew who are not part of the union, or drafting staff from other units. UFO represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 19,000 cabin crew.

Germany's leading airline, which operates around 1,850 flights a day, and the UFO union have been negotiating for 13 months over pay and working conditions. The union wants 5 percent more pay and guarantees that Lufthansa will not outsource jobs and use temporary workers.

Lufthansa says it needs to cut costs to battle rising fuel prices and increased competition from low-cost and Gulf carriers. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ken Wills)