FRANKFURT, Jan 15 German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Thursday that it is likely to
call for further strikes at Lufthansa as a
long-running row that has hit the German carrier's profits
continues.
The dispute revolves around an early retirement scheme and
Lufthansa's plans to expand its low-cost operations to win back
market share lost to the likes of Ryanair and easyJet
, which are expanding swiftly in Germany.
Ten strikes staged by VC last year cost the airline close to
200 million euros in operating profit and affected hundreds of
thousands of passengers.
In December, the pilots said they were prepared to enter
mediation to resolve the dispute, but only if it included all
areas of conflict with management.
Lufthansa rejected that demand, however, saying it was
willing to expand talks beyond just early retirement benefits,
but that low-cost expansion was not up for discussion.
VC said in a statement on Thursday that further industrial
action was "possible and likely" as it meets with its members in
the coming weeks.
Lufthansa's pilots oppose the way in which the airline is
pushing through low-cost expansion by using a small unit that is
not subject to the same collective labour agreements as its
Lufthansa and Germanwings brands.
VC also wants to maintain a scheme that enables pilots to
take early retirement from the age of 55 and still receive a
portion of their pay until regular pension payments kick in.
Lufthansa wants to increase the retirement age for new starters.
Lufthansa reiterated on Thursday its stance that it needed
to make structural changes to help its passenger airlines
compete with rivals.
"Necessary structural changes could so far not be achieved
in the cockpit," it said in a statement.
