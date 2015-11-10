BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa said it was
prepared to enter a mediation process with its striking cabin
crew union in order to bring a end to what is set to be the
longest ever strike in the company's history.
The offer came after the cabin crew union said it would be
prepared to stop strikes should Lufthansa call for a mediation
without preconditions.
But after Lufthansa made the statement on mediation in an
email, UFO head Nicoley Baublies said the union had not yet
received the offer.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
Kirsti Knolle)