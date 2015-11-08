FRANKFURT Nov 8 Lufthansa's cabin
crew union said that resuming its strike on Monday after a
one-day pause would ground flights at three of the German
airline's major airports for almost the entire day.
The UFO union said in a statement on Sunday that the strike
on Monday -- part of a week-long walk-out to push demands in a
dispute over retirement benefits -- would affect all short and
long-haul flights under the Lufthansa brand at Frankfurt and
Duesseldorf from 0330 to 2200 GMT.
In addition, the strike would affect all Lufthansa flights
from Munich airport from 0330 to 2300 GMT, the union said.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Catherine Evans)