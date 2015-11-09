UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT Nov 9 German airline Lufthansa said it has made an improved offer to cabin staff in a bid to end the longest strike action in its 60-year history that grounded nearly 1,000 flights on Monday.
The airline also said it would re-assess low-profit routes to Asia, Africa and South America from 2016 onwards to address cost issues.
Lufthansa said it would increase a one-off payment to each cabin staff member to 3,000 euros, up from the 2,000 euros previously suggested, if strike action was called off immediately.
Cabin crew have also been offered a 1.7 percent pay rise from Jan. 1, 2016 and a further 1.7 percent increase the following year, Lufthansa said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders