UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN, Sept 7 Germany's Lufthansa said it would probably have to cancel several hundred flights on Wednesday after pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit announced a fresh strike, starting immediately after one on Tuesday.
While Tuesday's strike affects only long-haul flights, Wednesday's walkout targets short-haul routes.
Lufthansa said it has a total of 1,520 flights planned for Wednesday, of which 1,350 are short-haul. A full list of cancellations will be published on Tuesday morning, the airline said late on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.