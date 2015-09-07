FRANKFURT, Sept 7 German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said on Monday it would again launch a strike at Lufthansa, as part of a long-running dispute over pay and retirement benefits with Germany's largest airline.

The union said the strike would affect all long-haul passenger flights and all cargo flights out of Germany from 0600 GMT to 2159 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)