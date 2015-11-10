BRIEF-BKW says Hinni AG becomes part of unit Arnold AG
* Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Nov 10 German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit is challenging a court decision that forced it to halt strikes at Lufthansa in December, by filing a complaint with Germany's constitutional court, a person familiar with the union's plans said on Tuesday.
The person said the union had filed a complaint with the Karlsruhe-based court against the labour court in Hesse, which in September ruled that the pilots must halt a strike because they had overstepped their mandate by striking against strategic company decisions.
A spokesman for Vereinigung Cockpit declined to comment. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Georgina Prodhan)
* Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Is pleased to announce that its Turkish subsidiary, Lifewatch Saglik Hizmetleri A.S., is now fully operational and has started to provide cardiac diagnostic monitoring services to a limited number of Turkish patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)