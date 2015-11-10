BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa's main cabin
crew union called for three days of continuous walkouts on
Tuesday, expanding the strike that started on Friday in a row
over early retirement benefits and pensions.
The union, known as UFO, called for flight attendants to
stage a walkout at Frankfurt, Duesseldorf and Munich airports
from 0300 GMT on Wed to 2300 GMT on Friday.
The latest call includes all short and long-haul fleets of
the Lufthansa brand, the union, which represents 19,000
Lufthansa flight attendants said.
The union has been staging walkouts since Friday, but they
have so far been restricted to less than 24 hours.
