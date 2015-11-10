BERLIN Nov 10 Lufthansa's main cabin crew union called for three days of continuous walkouts on Tuesday, expanding the strike that started on Friday in a row over early retirement benefits and pensions.

The union, known as UFO, called for flight attendants to stage a walkout at Frankfurt, Duesseldorf and Munich airports from 0300 GMT on Wed to 2300 GMT on Friday.

The latest call includes all short and long-haul fleets of the Lufthansa brand, the union, which represents 19,000 Lufthansa flight attendants said.

The union has been staging walkouts since Friday, but they have so far been restricted to less than 24 hours.

