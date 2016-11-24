UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN Nov 24 Lufthansa pilots in Germany said on Thursday they will extend strike action that started on Wednesday until Saturday, affecting all long-haul flights from Germany.
Comments made by Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr earlier on Thursday that a pay increase for pilots would threaten the airline's existence amount to a "completely exaggerated dramatisation," union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders