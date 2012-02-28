FRANKFURT Feb 28 Walkouts by staff at
Frankfurt airport are hurting future bookings, a Lufthansa
board member said on Tuesday.
"We have seen plenty of rebookings and looking forward, we
are losing lots of passengers for the next few weeks," Stefan
Lauer, board member responsible for airlines and corporate human
resources at Lufthansa told journalists.
He was speaking after the airline said it was joining forces
with Fraport and the air traffic controllers'
authority to apply for a temporary injunction to prevent control
tower staff from joining in the strike of apron staff on
Wednesday.
"If they strike, the airport will come to a halt. We cannot
sit back and just look on any more. We are the most affected by
this row," Lauer said.
He said he could not rule out that revenue lost by
Lufthansa, currently in the high double-digit million euros,
could double if tower staff went on strike.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)