FRANKFURT Feb 28 Walkouts by staff at Frankfurt airport are hurting future bookings, a Lufthansa board member said on Tuesday.

"We have seen plenty of rebookings and looking forward, we are losing lots of passengers for the next few weeks," Stefan Lauer, board member responsible for airlines and corporate human resources at Lufthansa told journalists.

He was speaking after the airline said it was joining forces with Fraport and the air traffic controllers' authority to apply for a temporary injunction to prevent control tower staff from joining in the strike of apron staff on Wednesday.

"If they strike, the airport will come to a halt. We cannot sit back and just look on any more. We are the most affected by this row," Lauer said.

He said he could not rule out that revenue lost by Lufthansa, currently in the high double-digit million euros, could double if tower staff went on strike. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)