FRANKFURT Aug 18 German flagship airline Lufthansa is close to selling a majority of its IT subsidiary Lufthansa Systems, publication manager magazin reported on Thursday.

The two remaining bidders are IBM and Indian conglomerate Tata Group, the magazine said in a prerelease of its Friday edition.

Citing sources close to the deal, the publication said Tata had better chances of securing the deal. The winner would take over 51 percent of the company, giving it the rights for corporate management, the magazine said.

A Lufthansa spokeswoman declined to comment.

Tata and IBM were not available for comment. (Reporting by Josie Cox and Jui Chakravorty; Editing by Dan Lalor)