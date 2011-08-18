FRANKFURT Aug 18 * Lufthansa may sell 51 percent of IT unit - magazine

* Lufthansa, Tata, IBM all decline to comment

(Adds no comment from IBM, Tata)

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 German flagship airline Lufthansa is close to selling a majority of its IT subsidiary Lufthansa Systems, publication Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

The two remaining bidders are IBM and Indian conglomerate Tata Group, the magazine said in a prerelease of its Friday edition.

Citing sources close to the deal, the publication said Tata had better chances of securing the deal. The winner would take over 51 percent of the company, giving it the rights for corporate management, the magazine said.

Lufthansa, Tata and IBM all declined to comment.

Lufthansa Systems, which has about 3,000 employees, provides consulting and IT services to aviation companies. It generated 595 million euros ($860 million) of revenue last year, or about 2 percent of group revenue.

(Reporting by Josie Cox and Henry Foy; Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor and Erica Billingham) ($1 = 0.692 Euros)