FRANKFURT Nov 15 Lufthansa Technik Airmotive Ireland (LTAI), a unit of German airline Lufthansa, is considering closing down, Lufthansa's maintenance division said on Friday.

LTAI - a jet engine overhaul facility in Rathcoole with 400 employees - will begin immediate negotiations with three trade unions and employee representatives, it said in a statement.

The decision follows an extensive review of operations at LTAI, in the context of declining revenues and shrinking international market opportunities, it said.