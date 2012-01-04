FRANKFURT Jan 4 German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa plans to hire temporary staff as flight attendants for routes to and from Berlin's new airport to cut costs.

A spokesman for Lufthansa told Reuters on Wednesday about 200 flight attendants will be employed by a Lufthansa-owned temp agency rather than by the airline itself.

While entry-level salaries will be on a par with those at Lufthansa -- 1,700 euros ($2,200) gross salary per month plus benefits -- contracts will end after two years. The temporary crew can then apply for a new job with Lufthansa.

The plan has come to the attention of trade union Verdi. "We believe that Lufthansa is in breach of current law," a spokeswoman said.

Lufthansa last month announced it will launch a new cost-cutting programme this year as a weakening global economy and high fuel costs hit profit. ($1 = 0.7661 euro) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)