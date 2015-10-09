BERLIN Oct 9 German airline Lufthansa said passenger traffic fell in September, due to a two-day pilots' strike at the start of the month that saw over 1,000 flights cancelled.

In terms of revenue seat kilometres, traffic fell 0.3 percent, Lufthansa said on Friday, adding that the pricing environment remained tough.

Lufthansa has previously said it is confident it will be able to make up for strike costs incurred in the first nine months of the year and "comfortably" achieve its 2015 profit goal. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)